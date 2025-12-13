Prime Minister Mottley among Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has been named one of Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women of 2025, placing her among the world’s top political and cultural heavyweights.

She ranks at number 99 on a list of women that Forbes says command a collective 37 trillion dollars in economic power and influence more than a billion people.

Forbes praised Mottley for her global impact on climate policy and her bold leadership as Barbados reshapes its constitutional future.

It noted that Mottley, who became Barbados’ first female Prime Minister in 2018, quickly rose to international prominence. Forbes noted that her 2021 speech at the UN General Assembly helped cement her reputation as a leading voice for climate justice. That same year, the UN named her a “Champion of the Earth” for policy leadership.