Prime Minister Mottley pays tribute to Stephen Francis

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says Jamaica has lost one of its great builders of sport, and the Caribbean has lost a man whose work gave all of us reason to stand taller.

In paying tribute, Ms. Mottley said Coach Stephen Francis helped turn talent into discipline, promise into excellence, and Caribbean speed into a language the world could not ignore, proving that small islands can still shake the world.

On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, the Prime Minister extended her deepest condolences to his family, the MVP family, his athletes, the people of Jamaica, and all across the Caribbean who mourn him with gratitude.