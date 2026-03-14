Prime Minister Mottley reaffirms commitment to growing Barbados’ sporting talent
Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has once again reiterated Government’s plans to transform sports on the island with the construction of several facilities for local sportsmen and women.
Mottley said her administration continues to invest significantly in the sporting industry in an effort to unearth the next crop of talented athletes.
The Prime Minister was speaking to members of the media this morning at the finals of the National Primary Schools Athletics Championships, NAPSAC.