Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has sought continued cooperation in security between Barbados, the United Kingdom and the Regional Security System.

This comes as the Barbados leader met today with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street for discussions focused on security, climate and clean air, tourism, investment, research, and the continued strengthening of Barbados-UK relations.

Prime Minister Mottley also explored opportunities for research and investment in areas particularly relevant to Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

Some of these areas included climate resilience, clean energy, ocean and coastal systems, water security, sargassum innovation, and sustainable tourism.

The meeting further confirmed the continued importance of the Commonwealth as a platform for cooperation on trade, business, climate, security and development.

A news release from the Prime Minister’s Office noted that the engagement reflects Barbados’ wider approach to international relations: using every global partnership to bring practical benefits home to Barbadians while contributing to solutions for the Caribbean and the wider world.