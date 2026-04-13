Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is extending condolences to the family, friends and Anglican clergy on the passing of Reverend Canon Errington Massiah.

Seventy-nine-year-old Massiah died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today, following a brief illness.

Prime Minister Mottley says Barbados has described Canon Massiah as a faithful priest, steady shepherd, and a man whose ministry touched both church and country.

She says he served with conviction, care and consistency, and many Barbadians came to know him through his long service at the St Joseph Parish Church, where he led with quiet strength and deep faith.

The Prime Minister says his role in the life of Parliament, including as Chaplain of the Senate, reflected a ministry that understood the importance of conscience, moral guidance and national responsibility.

She notes that at a time when the country needs strong religious voices, steady spiritual leadership and men and women who can help call society back to faith, decency and deeper values, his passing will be felt even more keenly.

The Prime Minister extends condolences to his wife Denise, daughters Andrea and Kean, and the Anglican Diocese of Barbados.