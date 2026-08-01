Barbados has lost a singer whose unmistakable voice carried our stories, our pride and his abiding love for this land for six decades.

That’s how Mark Lorde has been described by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who paid tribute following his passing yesterday.

Ms Mottley says the loss cuts deeply, as Mr Lorde was one of those rare Barbadians whose gift became part of the soul of this country.

She says through the song My Country To Me, he gave voice to the love, duty and belonging that bind us to this island and to one another.

Ms Mottley also said he gave generously of himself, nurturing young voices and showing through his life that patriotism is also service.

She added that she is deeply grateful Barbados was able to place the Pride of Barbados award in his hands while he was still alive, allowing him to feel the nation’s love.