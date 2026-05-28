Prime Minister presses case on insurance and climate crisis

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley strongly advocated for greater attention to insurance and the climate crisis affecting small island developing states during this year’s IDB Invest Sustainability Week at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle Resort.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a high-level fireside chat with James Scriven, Chief Executive Officer of IDB Invest.

Prime Minister Mottley stressed the urgent need for solutions to address the growing vulnerability of small island developing states to climate-related challenges and the rising cost and accessibility of insurance coverage.

Rachelle Agard attended the session and filed this report.