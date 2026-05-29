Prime Minister says Berth 6 already benefiting Barbados economy

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says Berth 6 at the Port of Bridgetown has been operational since December 2025 and is already contributing value to both the economy and the port.

The Prime Minister highlighted the critical role the port plays in Barbados’ economic development while addressing those gathered for the historic commissioning ceremony.

She stressed that the continued expansion and modernisation of the port are essential to supporting trade, logistics and broader economic growth across the island.