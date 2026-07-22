Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says improving roads and easing traffic congestion remain top priorities for Government.

Addressing residents during a meeting in the parish, she acknowledged longstanding concerns about deteriorating roads and increasing congestion in Six Roads.

The Prime Minister blamed many of the problems on older private housing developments that failed to provide proper infrastructure.

She says Government’s plan is to continue expanding Six Roads into a major service centre so residents can access Government services closer to home.