Prime Minister urges hotels to support local businesses

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling on hotel chains to support local businesses.

She is urging hotel operators to source more of their products and services from Barbadian businesses and encourage their guests to do the same.

The Prime Minister made the appeal while delivering the feature address at the official opening of the 220-room, all-inclusive Royalton Vessence Resort in Holetown, St. James.

Anesta Henry has more on that story.