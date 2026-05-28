Mia Amor Mottley is warning that inflation is likely to increase as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly due to severe restrictions affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a major global shipping corridor.

The Prime Minister noted that, fortunately, Government began educating Barbadians about financial literacy two years ago.

She added that Government is also focused on creating opportunities for international, regional and local investors in an effort to sustain economic growth.

Prime Minister Mottley made the comments while speaking at IDB Invest Sustainability Week 2026.

She further noted that with Barbados holding just under eight billion US dollars in domestic savings earning very low interest, it is critical to facilitate greater investment opportunities within the country.