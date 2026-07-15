Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has revealed that Barbados has topped the list of the Caribbean’s ultimate winter escape destinations for 2026, published by Travel and Tour World.

However, she says that while the recognition is a major boost for the island’s bread-and-butter tourism industry, stakeholders must guard against complacency.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the official opening of Royalton Vessence Barbados in Holetown, St. James.

She stressed that, to keep Barbados among the world’s top tourist destinations, industry stakeholders must continue to do what is necessary to maintain the island’s high standards.