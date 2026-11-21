The men’s semi-finals are set in the Prime Minister’s Cup, with Weymouth Wales and Ellerton securing the final two spots.

Last night in the quarter-finals at Friendship, Wales blanked Kickstart Rush, while Ellerton recorded a similar scoreline against St Andrew Lions.

The women’s PM Cup is also at the semi-final stage, with Empire taking on Paradise tomorrow at 7 p.m. ahead of the men’s game. The second women’s semi-final between Technique and R.F. MPrime takes place on Monday at 7 p.m. at Friendship.