Prison officers receive long-awaited COVID-19 overtime pay

All prison officers should have received their long-awaited payment for the extended hours they worked during the COVID-19 pandemic by today.

That’s according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which says the payment is more than just a financial transaction, it’s a long-overdue recognition of the prison officers’ service.

The Home Affairs Ministry noted that prison officers, who are classified as essential workers, were on duty every day under immense pressure and personal risk, often working 12-hour shifts, well beyond the normal seven to eight-hour workday.

It also apologised to all prison officers for the delay in paying them, acknowledging the extraordinary dedication shown during the pandemic.