Project launched to develop national service standards

A project is underway to ensure that services offered in Barbados meet high operational standards.

The Barbados Coalition of Service Industries (BCSI) today launched its National Standards Development Project at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management.

The initiative aims to ensure that services provided across various sectors are efficient, credible, consistent and of the highest standard.

Minister of Energy, Business Development and Commerce, and Senior Minister Coordinating the Productive Sector, Kerrie Symmonds, says this is particularly important for services-based economies such as Barbados.

He says there is a need for services to meet an acceptable benchmark.

The Minister explains that it is important for the standards developed to be adopted across the region.

He notes that they will be critical if the Caribbean is to compete effectively with the wider world and gain access to foreign markets.