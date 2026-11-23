Government is preparing to take its crime prevention efforts into schools and communities through a new initiative targeting young people.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley says Project WAVE will focus on conflict resolution, as authorities seek to reach children before they become involved in criminal activity.

He was speaking at the finals of the National Police Independence Quiz 2026.

The Minister says the country needs a collective response to the challenges affecting its young people and, as such, the initiative will not be confined to schools.

Director of the Criminal Justice Research and Planning Unit Cheryl Willoughby says early intervention is particularly important, as research points to concerning behaviours among children.