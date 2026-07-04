There have been promotions to the top ranks of the Barbados Police Service.

Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce has announced the appointment of Mr. Barry Hunte and Mr. Adrian Broomes to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police, effective July 3.

She also announced the appointment of Mr. Stephen Herbert, Mr. David Welch and Mr. John Boyce to the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

In a statement, Commissioner Boyce said the appointments strengthen the senior command team at an important time for the organisation, as the Service continues to advance its operational priorities, enhance public confidence and support the professional development of its officers.