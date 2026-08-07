A proposal to rename the Bay Primary School in the Bayland, St Michael, after National Hero – The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers has been submitted to the National Honours Advisory Council.

This major announcement was made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in Parliament today.

She says more than 300 signatures have been submitted to the Cabinet Office for the renaming of Bay Primary, where the late Sir Garry attended, to the “Sir Garry Sobers Primary School”.

Prime Minister Mottley also announced that Government will be publishing a small pocket book called “Three Hundred and Sixty-Five Not Out” in honour of Sir Garry, to reinforce his memory and greatness.

She explained the book will be distributed to schoolchildren nationwide.