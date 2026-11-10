Proposed debt swap to focus on NCDs and mental health

Government is seeking to unlock approximately $320 million in savings to support improvements in Barbados’ healthcare system.

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn says the money will be made available through a proposed debt-for-social swap, with a major focus on non-communicable diseases and mental health.

He explains that the proposed transaction will involve buying back Series B bonds.

The Finance Minister says the funding will support community-based care, the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases, and mental health services.

He also highlighted the need for greater intervention among children, citing figures which show that a significant proportion are overweight.