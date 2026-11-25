The establishment of a regional hub for medicines and other health technologies in Barbados will benefit not only the country but also nations across the region.

That point was emphasised by the Pan American Health Organisation’s (PAHO) Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean countries, Dr Eva Jané Llopis.

Speaking at yesterday’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between PAHO and Barbados, she said the initiative would bring significant benefits to Barbadians and their regional neighbours.