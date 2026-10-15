Protection of Depositors Act marks milestone for financial cooperatives

Barbados has crossed a pivotal juncture in the development of financial cooperatives with the formal introduction of the Protection of Depositors Act 2026.

The observation is contained in a message from President of the Barbados Co-operative and Credit Union League, Kemar Cumberbatch, to mark International Credit Union Day.

He says that, for the League, access to deposit insurance was not a privilege bestowed on the movement, but a recognition of fairness and the contribution of indigenous financial institutions to Barbados’ economic and social development.

The President says that, in a constantly changing global environment, the co-operative movement challenges us to pursue institutional sustainability while ensuring that the needs and ambitions of members remain central to its purpose.