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AOPT not in support of PSV operators’ strike at this time no strike pls 1

AOPT not in support of PSV operators’ strike at this time

October 8, 2026
PSV drivers protest over fuel prices and permit cancellations strike 2

PSV drivers protest over fuel prices and permit cancellations

October 8, 2026
Male students to develop business and leadership skills mr excutuive 3

Male students to develop business and leadership skills

October 8, 2026
Police Commissioner Sonia Boyce receives Order of the Republic Police Commissioner Sonia Boyce receives Order of the Republic 4

Police Commissioner Sonia Boyce receives Order of the Republic

October 8, 2026