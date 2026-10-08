PSV drivers protest over fuel prices and permit cancellations

Some commuters faced major disruptions today as several public service vehicle drivers pulled their vehicles off the road in protest.

Frustrated by a range of long-standing issues, drivers parked and demanded action from authorities.

At the heart of their concerns are soaring fuel prices and what they describe as the unfair cancellation of permits without due process.

David Douglin of the PSV Workers Association outlined their case.

He also pointed to what he described as poor amenities and conditions for PSV workers.

The PSV workers’ representative, Caswell Franklin of the Unity Workers Union, called the situation egregious.