PSV operators gain vital skills through BCC workshop series

The recently implemented Public Service Vehicle Operators’ Workshop series is making a mark.

The course, which is facilitated by the Barbados Community College, offers, among other valuable information for PSV operators, CPR training in the event of an emergency.

PSV operator Adrian Wilkinson attends the sessions every Sunday and says they are very informative and helpful to him.

The programme, held at the Jean & Norma Holder Hospitality Institute, is currently on pause for the holiday season.