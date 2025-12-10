Relief for public service vehicle operators who’ve been waiting long periods to get inspection results from the Barbados Licensing Authority.

Chief Licensing Officer Treca McCarthy-Broomes says that between late last week and today, more than 400 PSV operators have already received their inspection certificates, allowing them to get on the road.

She says the improvement comes as the BLA continues to iron out problems with its new computer system, which led to weeks of frustration and a flood of complaints from the Alliance Owners of Public Transport.

Ms. McCarthy-Broomes provided the update during a press conference this afternoon.

Chairman of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport, Roy Raphael, says some operators were forced to wait up to six weeks for results before they could pay for their permits and insurance.

And that delay severely affected operators’ overall bottom line.