President of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport, Roy Raphael, is cautioning public service vehicle operators to conduct themselves with discipline as they ply their trades on the nation’s roads.

He was speaking against the backdrop of a video making the rounds on social media, which shows two drivers engaging in what has been described as a case of road rage.

While the circumstances which led to the incident are unknown, CBC News understands that the two drivers have since been suspended, and the matter is under investigation.

Mr Raphael says the number of complaints for those in the sector is worrisome to the AOPT.

Further, the AOPT President is encouraging those PSV operators who have not done so thus far to attend the mandatory training at the Jean and Norma Holder Institute.