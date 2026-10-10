PSV return to work following Transport Authority meeting

A meeting with the Transport Authority has prompted protesting public service vehicle operators, who had parked their vehicles, to return to work.

President of the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Workers Association, David Doughlin, says the meeting was productive.

His comments come after protest action on Thursday and Friday by several PSV operators who are frustrated over a range of long-standing issues.

They refused to ply their routes, causing major disruption to the public transport system and consequently leaving many commuters stranded.

The association president is reminding the public that rising fuel costs and poor conditions at the Cheapside Terminal are among the reasons operators were forced to take action.