Psychotherapist highlights prevalence of vaping among adolescents

Vaping continues to be a widespread habit among adolescents in Barbados.

That’s according to Child and Youth Adolescent Psychotherapist at Verdun House, Nicolette Williams.

She says vaping is casually accepted both worldwide and on the island.

Ms. Williams notes that while vaping products are nicotine-based, one of the main attractions for younger people is the wide variety of flavours available.

Additionally, Ms. Williams says that through the Teen Intervene programme, more than 2,000 students at over six secondary schools have already been educated about the dangers of vaping, despite many admitting to the troubling habit.