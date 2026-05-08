Public invited to submit views on Immigration and Citizenship Bills

Barbadians interested in having a say on the Immigration Bill 2026 and the Barbados Citizenship Bill 2026 are being invited to do so.

Individuals, organisations and groups are being encouraged to submit their views and/or memoranda to a Joint Select Committee on Economic and Productive Sectors of the two Houses of Parliament.

The members of the Joint Select Committee are Dwight Sutherland, William Duguid, Indar Weir, Romel Springer, Sandra Husbands, Jonathan Reid, Christopher Sinckler, Ryan Walters, and Andrew Mallalieu.

The Bills are available online and for public comment at the Barbados Parliament.

Submissions must be made to the Clerk of Parliament, Parliament of Barbados, Parliament Buildings, Trafalgar Street, Bridgetown, in writing or via email at parliament@barbados.gov.bb.

The deadline for submissions is May 22nd.