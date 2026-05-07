The Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association is placing the power in the hands of the public as voting opens for its inaugural People’s Choice Award.

Fifteen tourism businesses have advanced to the final round.

Chairman of the Association, Javon Griffith, says the response so far has been tremendous and reflects the public’s enthusiasm for Barbados’ tourism product.

The awards recognise excellence across Barbados’ tourism sector, including hotels, restaurants, attractions and industry professionals.