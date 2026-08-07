A move to honour one of Barbados’ greatest icons is gaining significant support.

A proposal has been formally submitted to the National Honours Advisory Council to rename Bay Primary School in Bayland, St Michael, after National Hero, the Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement in Parliament today, revealing that more than 300 signatures have been submitted to the Cabinet Office in support of renaming Bay Primary, which Sir Garry attended, as the Garry Sobers Primary School.

There was immediate reaction from Bayland residents, who welcomed the proposal to rename the school, which is a staple within the community, after the late National Hero, who was born in the area and attended the institution.