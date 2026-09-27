QEH annex relocating to Coconut Walk in Hastings

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is relocating its annex from the corner of 6th Avenue, Belleville and Pine Road to Coconut Walk, Hastings, Christ Church.

This is the location where the new QEH annex will officially open, effective tomorrow.

According to the hospital, it will offer a more spacious and accommodating environment for patients accessing services.

The phlebotomy (blood draw) services and ECG services will be located on the ground floor, while the Transitional Community Care Programme (TCCP) will be based on the upper floor.

The hospital says the move represents an upgrade to the current QEH annex footprint, providing improved accommodation for patients and staff.

The Coconut Walk location is also situated along an easily accessible bus route, supporting convenient access for patients travelling to the facility.

The QEH apologises for any inconvenience that may be experienced during the transition, particularly by patients who attend the phlebotomy clinic or access ECG services.