QEH apologises for surgical delays and oncology service disruption

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is apologising to patients and families for delays to some surgical procedures and disruption caused by the temporary relocation of oncology outpatient services.

The hospital says emergency and urgent surgeries are continuing, but non-urgent procedures have been affected by bed shortages, limited operating space, nursing constraints and increased demand for critical care.

Air quality concerns have also forced the temporary closure and relocation of some wards, reducing the hospital’s capacity by 46 beds.

The QEH says oncology treatments are continuing under contingency arrangements, while the linear accelerator treatment area remains unaffected.

Chief Executive Officer Neil Clark says the hospital is working to restore surgical services as quickly and safely as possible. Patients affected by changes to their care will be contacted directly by their clinical teams.