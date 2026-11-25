The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is seeking a new Chief Executive Officer.

The hospital issued a statement this afternoon saying current CEO Neil Clarke will continue to lead the institution until the end of his tenure in April 2027.

Mr Clarke, who has been at the helm of the QEH for the past two and a half years, is being credited with leading a programme of improvement and modernisation at the hospital, including its 2025–2028 strategic plan.

The Board also credits him with introducing clinical and corporate digital information systems, supporting workforce expansion, improving services and planning for the hospital’s future infrastructure.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr Clarke thanked the Board for the opportunity to serve the hospital and the people of Barbados.

He said it had been a privilege to work alongside dedicated colleagues committed to improving patient care.

The QEH Board says a transition plan is in place to maintain continuity of leadership and patient care.

It will formally advertise the position of CEO next month and seek suitable candidates internationally, within the diaspora and across the region.