The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has issued a public advisory due to what is being described as a post-Crop Over surge in the Accident and Emergency Department.

The QEH is reportedly experiencing a significant increase in patients with complications associated with non-communicable diseases, as well as respiratory tract infections.

Some patients have required urgent medical intervention, adding extra pressure on emergency services.

Hospital officials are reminding the public that patients with non-life-threatening conditions may face longer waiting times.

Clinical teams will continue to prioritise those in need of urgent and life-saving care, following the hospital’s triage system, which assesses patients based on the severity of their condition rather than the order of arrival.