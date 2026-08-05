Registered nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital are set to benefit from $100,000 in scholarships aimed at strengthening critical care nursing.

The Olga Worrell Memorial Scholarship Trust made its first donation to the Nursing Services Department at the QEH during a ceremony in the hospital’s boardroom today.

The funds will support the continued financing of overseas training for nurses.

Chief Executive Officer of the QEH, Neil Clark, underscored the importance of the funding.

Mr. Clark also outlined some of the key areas of focus in the postgraduate programme in critical care nursing at the University of Birmingham.