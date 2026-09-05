Four outpatient clinics have been relocated from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Enmore premises to George Street, Belleville, St Michael.

QEH Communications Specialist Shane Sealy says the temporary facility, located directly opposite the Barbados Vocational Training Board, will begin operating tomorrow.

Mr Sealy notes that the relocation forms part of preparations for the Enmore redevelopment project, which will facilitate the approximately four hundred million dollar extension to the QEH.