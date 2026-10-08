QEH reports increase in patients presenting with strokes
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is reporting an increase in the number of people presenting with strokes at its Accident and Emergency Department.
Department Head, Dr Anne-Marie Cruickshank, says they are seeing the increase alongside complications from non-communicable diseases and other incidences.
She was speaking as hospital officials updated the media on a number of issues.
She says they are also seeing elderly patients with dehydration and infectious illnesses, including COVID-19, presenting to the department.