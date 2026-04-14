QEH resolves operating theatre air-conditioning issues

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is informing the public that the air-conditioning issues affecting six operating theatres since January have been resolved, and all theatres have now resumed normal operations.

QEH issued a statement indicating theatre teams are actively working to increase throughput while maintaining the highest standards of patient care and safety.

Patients will be contacted directly with updated dates for their procedures as scheduling is finalised.

Those who have not yet received communication are encouraged to reach out for assistance using the following contact options:

Patient Advice and Liaison Service: 536-4800 or QEH PBX: 436-6450

The QEH thanks the public for its patience and understanding and remains committed to improving timely access to surgical care.