The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has begun rolling out a new health information system as part of its 2025-2028 Strategic Plan.

The move is designed to replace paper-based processes with digital records, improve efficiency and reduce missing patient files.

However, during the transition, hospital officials acknowledge there have been delays in pharmacy services and medical records processing.

Director of Support Services Dr. Gerry Warner says this is expected since the aim is to go digital.

He says up to 150 patients per day are currently being processed at the pharmacy, with some patients being asked to return the following day for medication.

Dr. Warner says there is also a backup system in place to secure information.