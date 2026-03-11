Healthcare professionals and partners gathered at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today for an open day aimed at highlighting initiatives that help keep patients safe.

The activity formed part of Patient Safety Awareness Week, being observed under the theme “Stronger Systems, Safer Patients: Integrating Quality, Accreditation & Risks for Excellence in Care.”

Clinical Risk Manager Sandra Beckles-Hackett says the initiative allows the hospital to demonstrate how different departments work together to ensure patient safety.

She says the initiative is important, noting that patient safety involves more than just doctors and nurses.