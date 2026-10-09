QEH to digitise records with new Health Information System
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is moving to digitise its medical records and automate a number of processes that are currently done manually.
The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Neil Clark, says the Health Information System is being rolled out as part of a wider transformation programme.
The initiative is one of several measures aimed at improving patient care and making hospital operations more efficient.
The CEO says the digital transformation will also extend to the hospital’s finance and human resources departments.