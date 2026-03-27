QEH to reduced smoke emissions with modern emission-controlled system

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is finally moving away from the traditional incinerator, which has been an environmental bother for decades, to a modern emission-controlled treatment system.

For many years, residents and businesses in the vicinity of the Martindale Road institution have complained about the smoke emissions from the aged incinerator, with some even suggesting they believe it may be impacting their health.

However, the new system coming on stream is touted to significantly reduce that headache for those affected.

Project Manager with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Solomon Gebremedhin, explained the benefits of the new system during a community town hall meeting at Queens Park House.

To make sure this project is carried out responsibly and with full consideration of its impact, an environmental and social impact assessment is being conducted.

This process is important because it helps identify potential impacts and ensures that your voices and concerns are taken into account.

Leading that effort is Leisa Perch, SAEDI Consulting (Barbados).