Some patients attending the Accident and Emergency Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital may experience longer-than-usual waiting times.

According to a statement from the QEH, this is due to a significant increase in patient numbers over the past several days.

The hospital says the department has seen a surge in patients presenting with serious complications arising from non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Many of these patients require immediate medical intervention, placing considerable pressure on emergency services.

As a result, patients with non-life-threatening conditions may experience longer-than-usual waiting times while clinical teams prioritise those requiring urgent and life-saving care under the hospital’s triage system.

The hospital is advising patients who require medical advice or whose condition is not life-threatening to consider contacting the QEH Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) on 536-4800, which is available daily from 7:00 a.m. to midnight.

Patients are also encouraged to visit their nearest polyclinic during operating hours, the 24-hour Winston Scott Polyclinic, or consult their private healthcare provider.

The QEH says patients experiencing life-threatening or critical conditions will continue to receive immediate care under the Accident and Emergency Department’s triage system.