Queen’s College Association Week kicks off with church service

The annual Queen’s College Association Week of Activities continues to be fully supported.

That’s according to President Erica Hinkson.

Ms Hinkson spoke to CBC News at St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church yesterday, where a service was held to mark the beginning of the week of activities.

Ms Hinkson says a number of activities and fundraisers are planned for the week.

They include a joint assembly held at the school earlier this morning, followed by a tree-planting ceremony.

The Elsie Payne Memorial Awards, another highlight of the week, will be held on Wednesday at the Barbados Museum.