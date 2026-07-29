City streets were unusually quiet as Barbados observed a solemn day of national mourning in honour of the passing of National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield St. Auburn Sobers.

The atmosphere was one of deep respect and reflection as citizens paid tribute to the legendary sportsman whose impact transcended the world of cricket.

The quiet streets bore witness to a nation united in honouring the life and achievements of one of its greatest sons.

Cameraman Juwan Lowe and Trevor Thorpe were on the road following the proceedings.