Rain forced early closures to four of the five fixtures on the opening day of Series Seven in the BCA Elite Division today.

At Bank Hall, hosts Empire were left on 100 for two against leaders Gladiola.

At the 3Ws Oval, Wildey closed on 61 for four against UWI.

At Friendship, Wanderers went to stumps on 128 for two versus Spartan.

At Beckles Road, Pickwick bowled out home side YMPC for 209.

At Brereton, BCA Youth were 92 for three against Windward.