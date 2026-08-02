Rain fails to dampen spirits at Mimosa 2026

Rain did little to dampen the vibrant energy at Mimosa 2026.

This year’s venue, Pool Woods, St John, provided a unique and refreshing setting for the event.

Director Kevin Husbands told CBC News that although this year’s event was held at a different location and experienced rainy weather, it did not deter patrons. He also explained the thinking behind the choice of venue.

Patrons embraced the weather, expressing themselves freely and enjoying the festivities with unwavering spirit.

The combination of the natural surroundings and the resilient crowd created a memorable experience that captured the true essence of Mimosa 2026.

Minister of Transport and Works, Kirk Humphrey, had high praise for the organisers and gave the thumbs-up to the vision behind the staging of the event.