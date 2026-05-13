Ramautar granted bail on assault charge involving a minor

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) District ‘A’ Station, has arrested and formally charged Mahendra Totaram Ramautar, 47 years of Lot #8 Vernon, Edgar Drive, Melrose, St. Thomas, for the Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm of a juvenile male on May 11 2025.

Ramautar appeared before Magistrate Alison Burke in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was granted bail to the sum of three thousand dollars Barbados ($3,000.00 Bds) currency with one (1) surety and scheduled to reappear on Wednesday, August 12 2026, for sentencing.