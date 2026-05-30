Ras Iley is calling for a reawakening of kaiso music across the music industry.

He said the cast of the Ras Iley and Friends Show is committed to embracing up-and-coming artistes who, in his view, are not receiving the support they need.

The One Caribbean Concert takes place tonight at the Wildey Gymnasium and will feature musical repertoires from across the region.

Meanwhile, Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters said the show demonstrates what true calypso is all about and serves as a learning experience for calypsonians at all levels.