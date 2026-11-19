The greens of the Barbados Golf Club at Durants will once again host this year’s Barbados Golf Classic.

The 2026 edition also marks the return of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as title sponsor, with the tournament already attracting interest from across the region.

Speaking at today’s press launch, Vice President of the Barbados Golf Association, Carole Jean-Marie, said preparations were taking shape for what promises to be a strong and competitive field.

RBC’s return as a major partner is being welcomed as a boost for the sport, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to the growth and development of golf.

Managing Director Shimon McIntosh described the bank’s return as an important one.

The Barbados Golf Classic is scheduled for November 27 to 29.